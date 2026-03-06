Nexperia China resumes work after system outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch chipmaker Nexperia said its Chinese subsidiary has restored most operations after a major internal disruption temporarily blocked employees’ access to company systems.

In a statement posted on its official WeChat account on Friday, Nexperia China said the company’s operations had been “significantly” affected after office accounts for employees across the country were disabled earlier this week, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The accounts were shut down on the evening of March 3, preventing staff from accessing internal software systems needed for daily work.

As a result, several processes were interrupted, including the SAP order-to-production system used for customer-supplied wafers. The company said it quickly launched an emergency response plan to stabilize operations.

“Currently, most business operations have resumed, ensuring basic production activities continue,” the company said, adding that it is working to minimize any impact on future production and deliveries.

Nexperia’s headquarters in the Netherlands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Netherlands-based semiconductor firm, which is owned by China’s Wingtech, has been at the center of political tensions between Europe and China. Last year, Dutch authorities intervened to install a European management team at the company, a move that sparked a corporate dispute.

The conflict later led Nexperia’s Chinese unit to declare independence from its European management, raising concerns about possible disruptions in the global supply of basic chips used by the automotive industry.

News.Az