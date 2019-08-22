Next provocation against Azerbaijan: One more report of so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic posted on UN website

Next provocation against Azerbaijan: One more report of so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic posted on UN website

+ ↺ − 16 px

One more provocation against Azerbaijan has been carried out.

The Volunteer National Review of so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on the implementation of the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDG) set out in the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development was disseminated in the United Nations Organization (UN) as an official document, APA reports citing Armen Press.

The review presents the overall policy of the authorities of so-called republic building a democratic and resilient country and ensuring economic, social and cultural development.

The report also provides information on progress in the implementation of specific goals in the field of sustainable development, which was allegedly achieved despite serious security challenges and threats emanating from Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the national review was prepared on the initiative of the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs” of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and approved by National Council for Sustainable Development of the so-called regime.

The document submitted by the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations Human Rights is posted on the UN official website.

Note that in April of the current year, besides its annual report Armenia also submitted the annual report of so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, established in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, to the UN Human Rights Council and those documents were posted on the official website of UN.

News.Az

News.Az