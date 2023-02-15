Next round of EU sanctions will target Iranian entities supplying drones to Russia, commission chief says

The European Commission has proposed to sanction Iranian entities that are responsible for supplying drones to Moscow, according to EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, News.az reports citing CNN.

In a recorded statement from Strasbourg, France, von der Leyen announced the bloc's 10th round of sanctions against Russia which is due to be unveiled this month, and said it will include sanctions against seven Iranian entities to its dual use regime.

The EU controls the export, transit, brokering and technical assistance of dual-use items which are goods, software and technology that can be used for both civilian and military applications, according to the European Commission website.

The listed entities will be placed "under a complete ban to sell sensitive items to Russia," von der Leyen said, stressing that the bloc "stands ready" to add further entities if necessary.

Iranian-made drones have been used by Russia to attack Ukrainian infrastructure targets. The Iranian regime has only admitted to supplying Russia with drones in the months before the invasion.

News.Az