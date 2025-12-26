Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 56-point triple-double

Jokic surpassed Stephen Curry’s previous record of 17 overtime points set in 2016, making it the most overtime points ever scored by a player in either the regular season or the NBA playoffs, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He finished the game with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, while Jamal Murray added 35 points as Denver improved to 3-0 against Minnesota this season.

The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards, who scored 44 points but was ejected in overtime after arguing foul calls. Denver earned the win despite missing three starters, including Cameron Johnson, who injured his right knee Tuesday night in Dallas.

Edwards backed up his pregame prediction of a standout Christmas night performance, leading Minnesota back from a 15-point deficit in the final 5½ minutes of regulation. He capped the comeback by drilling a twisting 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to tie the game at 115-115. He then scored seven quick points as the Timberwolves opened overtime on a 9-0 run before being assessed two technical fouls and ejected as Denver rallied.

Before the game, Edwards told ESPN, “I’m gonna have 30 points for sure. I might have 40. But it’s gonna be a night.” It certainly was—though ultimately for Jokic.

In overtime, Jokic was flawless from the field, going 3-for-3, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and converting 10 of 11 free throws. After surrendering a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and falling behind 124-115 in overtime, the Nuggets closed the gap with an 11-2 run to tie the game at 126-all before pulling away.

Denver remained short-handed with Johnson joining Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) on the injury list. With Johnson sidelined, Tim Hardaway Jr. started and scored 19 points.

By the third quarter, Jokic recorded the 179th triple-double of his career, leaving him just two shy of Oscar Robertson for second place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Up next:

Timberwolves host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Nuggets visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday.