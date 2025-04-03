Ninth anniversary of historic April battles commemorated

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a series of events were held to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the Victory in the April Battles of 2016.

These events took place in various units, army corps, and formations, as well as in special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Servicemen, participants of the April Battles, members of martyrs' families, and public representatives visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the graves of the martyrs, and paid tribute to their blessed memory.

At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event discussed the causes of the battles, which were triggered by the provocations of the Armenian armed forces on the night of April 1-2, 2016, and the historical significance of the successful counter-offensive operation by the Azerbaijan Army.

It was emphasized that the victory achieved in the April Battles, now inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan’s statehood, marked the beginning of a series of victories for the Azerbaijan Army, including the successful Gunnut operation, the Tovuz Battles, the Patriotic War, and the anti-terror operation led by the Victorious Commander-in-Chief.

During the artistic part of the event, documentaries were shown, poems were recited, and patriotic music and literary-artistic compositions were performed. Battle participants also shared their memories.

Servicemen also visited the families of martyrs, inquired about their well-being, and paid tribute to the memory of their comrades-in-arms who became martyrs.

News.Az