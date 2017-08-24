No reply from Germany to Turkey's protest note: justice minister

No reply from Germany to Turkey's protest note: justice minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has not replied to the note of Turkey regarding Adil Oksuz, who is considered to be the main coordinator of the rebels during the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey, Turkish media outlets quoted Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul as saying Aug. 24.

On Aug. 16, Turkey sent a note of protest to Germany demanding extradition of Adil Oksuz.

Abdulhamit Gul said Turkey expects Germany to respond within international law.

“Turkey demands an immediate extradition of Adil Oksuz from Germany,” he noted.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.

Turkish authorities accuse Fethullah Gulen of being involved in the military coup attempt.

News.Az

News.Az