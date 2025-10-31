Yandex metrika counter

Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS

  • Culture
  • Share
Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS
Source: Xinhua

Models present creations at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek.

The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions.News about - Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS

A model presents a creation at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025. A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek. The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

News about - Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS

Models present creations at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025. A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek. The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

News about - Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS

Models present creations at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025. A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek. The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

News about - Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS

A model presents a creation at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025. A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek. The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      