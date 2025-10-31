Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Models present creations at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek.

The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions.

A model presents a creation at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025. A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek. The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

