Nomad fashion festival opens in Bishkek - PHOTOS
Models present creations at a nomad fashion festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 30, 2025, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
A two-day nomad fashion festival opened on Thursday in Bishkek.
The event showcases clothing designs of over 20 designers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries and regions.
