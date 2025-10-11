North Korea and Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence and other sectors

North Korea and Vietnam have signed agreements to cooperate in multiple fields, including defence, foreign affairs, and health.

The details of the agreements, reached on Friday, were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam visited Pyongyang this week to attend the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. This marked the first visit by a Vietnamese leader to the isolated nation in nearly two decades.

News.Az