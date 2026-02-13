Norwegian Air sticks with paid Wi-Fi, skips Starlink

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian Air Shuttle does not plan to introduce Starlink satellite internet on its aircraft for now, as the low-cost carrier continues offering paid onboard Wi-Fi through another provider, its CEO said.

Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said budget airlines rely heavily on extra services like paid Wi-Fi to support low ticket prices. He suggested Starlink may limit airlines’ ability to charge passengers for onboard internet access, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Karlsen also noted that Starlink is not yet certified for Boeing 737 aircraft, although certification could come in the future.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has been gaining traction with major airlines such as Lufthansa and Qatar Airways. However, some low-cost carriers have expressed concerns about cost and revenue models.

Ryanair has previously raised concerns about potential costs linked to Starlink adoption, while EasyJet has said it is exploring the option but remains uncertain due to economic considerations.

News.Az