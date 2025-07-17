‘Not afraid of war’: Syria slams Israel’s ‘Wide-scale targeting’ of civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed accountability for those responsible for harming the country’s Druze population, following a series of Israeli airstrikes that struck military and government sites in Damascus, including the Syrian military headquarters and an area near the presidential palace.

In his first televised address since the attacks, al-Sharaa reassured the Druze community, rejecting external interference and transferring security responsibilities for Druze areas to local elders and factions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We reject any attempt to drag you into the hands of an external party,” al-Sharaa said, stressing unity and resilience.

“We are not among those who fear war. We have spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people, but we have put the interests of Syrians above chaos and destruction.”

The Syrian leader emphasized that the nation is ready to fight if its dignity is threatened, while prioritizing stability over further escalation.

Al-Sharaa accused Israel of resorting to “wide-scale targeting of civilian and government facilities,” warning that such actions significantly escalated tensions. He credited U.S., Arab, and Turkish mediation for preventing a broader conflict.

“The effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation saved the region from an unknown fate,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following Israel’s deep strikes into Damascus, which have drawn condemnation from several Arab states and sparked fears of wider instability in the Middle East.

