Novo Nordisk not engaged in economic activity in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Upon the instruction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the information of the local media outlets on the sales of the medical products of the Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk" to the illegal separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has been investigated by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As a result of the investigation, it was found out that Denmark's “Novo Nordisk” does not engage in any economic activity in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and has no trade agreement with this territory, and no product has been exported to Nagorno-Karabakh. The Danish company confirmed this information in its letter and emphasized its respect to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and stressed that “Novo Nordisk” acts in accordance with the national legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as international law. The Danish company also expressed concern over the spread of such news in the media and noted the interest of “Novo Nordisk” to continue its cooperation with Azerbaijan.

News.Az

