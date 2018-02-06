Novruz Mammadov: Early presidential election important for solving issues facing Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The early presidential election is important for solving important issues facing the Azerbaijani state, Novruz Mammadov, assistant of the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of department, told AzerTag.

“Today, Azerbaijan is a country that has gained a special place in the world community, a country that has achieved internal stability, security and sustainable development, and has become an initiator and participant of large-scale regional and international projects. On the backdrop of the complex processes and threats around the world, Azerbaijan has showed that it is a reliable and responsible partner, and it has ensured, strengthened and kept the unity of the people and the leader. All these achievements are based on President Ilham Aliyev’s activity for the good of the Azerbaijani statehood and people, continuing the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.”

“The domestic and foreign policies pursued by the head of state over the past 15 years have ensured stability, security and sustainable development of Azerbaijan. Serious qualitative changes have taken place in all spheres of society's life in the country thanks to political, social, economic, cultural, scientific, religious and other reforms. Thanks to the political vision and wisdom of the head of state, Azerbaijan has become a leading force in realization of major and important international projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP, TAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and North-South Transport Corridor. Today, Azerbaijan is an exemplary country, contributing to the intercultural dialogue worldwide with its multicultural and tolerant society.”

“At this time, President Ilham Aliyev, using the right given him by the Constitution of Azerbaijan, has made a decision to appoint an early presidential election in Azerbaijan for April 11, and signed a relevant order,” he said.

Mammadov, talking about the reasons that make the early presidential election expedient, noted that the president’s term of office was extended from five to seven years in a referendum amending the Constitution, held in September 2016.

“As this is the beginning of a new historical era, the head of state appeals to voters for a vote of confidence through the early election,” he added. “The appointment of the election to a much earlier date is crucial for resolving important issues facing the state and mobilizing political and economic resources more effectively for the new era. Undoubtedly, it is expedient to appoint the presidential election for April with a view to increase the effectiveness of reforms on the agenda, hold personnel and structural reforms, and adopt relevant legislative acts.

“In 2018, Azerbaijan plans to host dozens of international and local events. Holding of a series of events, starting with the Formula 1 races in late April, the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army, the flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Baku International Humanitarian Forum, and other similar events could have created additional difficulties in the pre-election and election period. Therefore, it is more appropriate to finalize the election before such important events,” Mammadov said.

He emphasized that the intensity of trends in the international relations system of the modern world, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan’s region and the wider geography can create some questions at any time.

“This requires increasing readiness and demonstrating flexibility in foreign policy.”

“Furthermore, there is a risk that negative processes taking place in the South Caucasus and in the neighboring regions may become increasingly acute and may affect Azerbaijan’s region. One of the preventive steps to neutralize those negative impacts is the appointment of the presidential election to a much earlier date.”

“Today, in the political life of Azerbaijan there is no second politician, state figure or leader who can be compared to Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The people of Azerbaijan give the highest value to the activity of the head of state and have infinite confidence in him,” Mammadov concluded.

News.Az

News.Az