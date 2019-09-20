Novruz Mammadov meets with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has met with the delegation led by the Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, APA reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister, who congratulated the guests on the occasion of 70th year anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, stated the interest of Azerbaijan in cooperation with China: “Azerbaijan has taken important steps for the development of our ties with China after restoring the independence. Friendship and cooperation ties between our countries are dynamically developing today."

