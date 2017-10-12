Novruz Mammadov: Who needs PACE and what for?

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It seems that PACE is trying to demonstrate its service in accommodating the interests of certain individuals and circles."

It has been a while that as an institution, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), with its injustice and ruthlessness towards Azerbaijan, has caused bewilderment and regret, Novruz Mammadov, Assistant to Azerbaijani President on Foreign Policy, wrote on his Twitter account.



It seems that PACE is trying to demonstrate its service in accommodating the interests of certain individuals and circles and not the ones of Europe, Mammadov stressed.



“Some, seating in PACE, act almost as members of the inquisition court, with the sole duty of delivering the punishment verdict. Don’t they, in PACE, realize where such policy is leading Europe to?” the president’s assistant said.



“If PACE believes that its primary mission is to determine the punishment for its partners, while having no obligations of its own, then it begs a question – who needs such an institution and what for?” Mammadov wrote.

News.Az

News.Az