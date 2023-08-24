Number of Belgian companies operating in Azerbaijan disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen Belgian companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan, the latter’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has announced, News.Az reports.

“In 2022, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium amounted to $80 million,” Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib in Baku on Thursday.

“Today we also held discussions within the framework of strategic cooperation. In addition, there was an exchange of views on Azerbaijan's growing role in the field of energy security,” FM Bayramov added.

News.Az