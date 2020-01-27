Number of cars in Azerbaijan published

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of cars per every 100 families in Azerbaijan has been announced.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee that according to the indicators of 2018, there were 53 cars per every 100 families in Azerbaijan (that is less than the indicator of 2017 per automobile).

Most of the motor vehicles are owned by families living in Baku and the Absheron district. So, there are 98 cars for every 100 families living in this territory. The cities of Ganja and Sumgait follow Baku on the number of cars. For example, there are 57 cars per every 100 families in Ganja and 52 in Sumgait.

In the following places, there are 50 cars per every 100 families in the Geygel and Shamkir districts, as well as in Agjabedi district with 49 cars per every 100 families.

News.Az

News.Az