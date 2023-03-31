Numerous facts and official documents about crimes committed by Armenia exist - Western Azerbaijan Community chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are numerous facts and official documents about crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference, themed “Legal Aspects of Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide: In the Context of Historical Facts”, in Azerbaijan’s Guba district, News.Az reports.

“There are sealed and signed documents of the Investigative Commission of the USRR Prosecutor’s Office. There are also documents issued by the Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia, the Supreme Court of Armenia, as well as judicial and internal affairs bodies. The Western Azerbaijan Community has collected these documents and will submit them to the relevant investigative commission,” Alekberli said.

Alekberli also spoke about the Concept of Return approved by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

“There is a need to ensure the right of our compatriots expelled to return to their native lands. We need to convey the realities about Western Azerbaijan to the international community, which is unaware of the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in these territories over the past 200 years,” he added.

News.Az