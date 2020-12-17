Observation posts in Karabakh to be located in spots defined by Azerbaijan, Turkish FM says

The memorandum signed between Turkey and Russia clearly states that Turkish observation posts in Karabakh to control the ceasefire will be located in spots defined by Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkey's 24 TV channel.

Cavusoglu stressed that the Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center for controlling the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be located in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam.

"The memorandum signed by us with Russia clearly states that observation posts will be located in places determined by Azerbaijan. The observation posts should be there where Azerbaijan will indicate," he added.

