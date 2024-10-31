October 30: Escalating tensions in the Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

As conflicts in the Middle East intensify, US officials are ramping up diplomatic efforts to address the volatile situation and deter potential Iranian retaliation against Israel’s recent strikes.

With hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah on the horizon, regional leaders are grappling with the implications of renewed violence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with aid levels plummeting to alarming lows, raising urgent questions about the impact of ongoing hostilities on civilians caught in the crossfire. Lebanon’s prime minister said he is optimistic a potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire could be struck in the “next few hours or days.” Iran could respond to Israel’s attacks before the US presidential election , a high-ranking source told CNN, potentially signaling a departure from Tehran’s initial attempts to downplay the severity of the strikes. The White House said Iran should not respond, but the US was ready to assist Israel’s defense.Israeli strikes near the historic city of Baalbek killed at least 19 people, Lebanese authorities said. Israel had issued evacuation orders for the entire city, including an area home to Roman ruins, according to an Israeli military map.Aid entering Gaza has sunk to the lowest level since the war began last year, UN data shows. Only 836 aid trucks entered the enclave so far in October, far short of the pre-war average of 500 trucks per day.

