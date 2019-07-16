Official: Azerbaijani, Georgian citizens shouldn’t succumb to inflammatory appeals
- 16 Jul 2019 20:35
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140162
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/official-azerbaijani-georgian-citizens-shouldnt-succumb-to-inflammatory-appeals Copied
Citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia shouldn’t succumb to inflammatory appeals, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on political issues, head of the departme
He was commenting on the incident that took place at the Keshikchi Gala border post.
More to follow...
News.Az