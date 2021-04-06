OIC Assistant Secretary-General: Our organization will always stand by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“What we saw in the liberated lands is heartbreaking. I want to note with regret that human beings, sharing the same world with us, committed such atrocities,” Assistant Secretary-General in charge of Economic Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo told journalists as he visited the liberated from occupation the city of Aghdam.

“OIC’s position on this issue was clear in advance. The OIC has always recognized Azerbaijan’s right to liberate its territories and accepted it as a just position. The Organization has also recognized it as Azerbaijan’s right in its resolutions. The OIC member states have always demonstrated political support for Azerbaijan. Now, we see that these territories have been liberated. But we pray for Almighty to grant all those who have lost their lives with peace in heaven. At the same time, I call on the OIC member states to join reconstruction and rehabilitation works in these territories. I hope that they will continue to support. May Allah grant peace to Azerbaijan. There are enough works to do and the OIC will always stand by Azerbaijan,” he added.

