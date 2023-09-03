OIC delegation arrives in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has kicked off their visit to Azerbaijan`s liberated territories, News.Az reports.

The main goal of the visit is to prepare a report on acts of vandalism and destructions committed by Armenia. The delegation will visit the districts liberated from the occupation and gather facts, which will be documented and sent to the international organizations.

The delegation first visited the Fuzuli district. They will familiarize themselves with atrocities committed by Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli, as well as the reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the district.

News.Az