OIC delegation conducts fact-finding mission in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, a delegation led by Chairman of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Muhammad Lawal Suleiman, together with employees of the Ombudsman’s Office, has conducted a fact-finding mission in Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The main purpose of the mission is the on-the-spot investigation of the facts of the destruction of religious and cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, preparing a report on the results and presenting it to the international community.

The delegation examined residential buildings, civilian facilities, religious, cultural and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli during the occupation period.

Monitoring of the destroyed cemeteries of Garakhanbeyli, the Merdinli mosque, as well as social and cultural facilities in the historical center of the city has been carried out.

They also visited the Fuzuli International Airport, a new residential area of the city of Fuzuli, and secondary school No.1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek.

The delegation met with the residents of the city of Fuzuli who suffered from the Armenian occupation, and were informed about the war crimes committed against the civilian population during the first and second Karabakh wars.

News.Az