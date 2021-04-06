OIC delegation leaves Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and arrives in Ganja (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Permanent representatives of the countries participating in the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of

Azerbaijan is on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, the special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on April 6.

The representatives of the Contact Group will hold the meetings in various state structures. They will also see the consequences of the war crimes committed by Armenia in Ganja during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Earlier, the members of the delegation visited the Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, prayed in the Juma mosque in Aghdam.

News.Az

