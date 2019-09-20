OIC expresses concern over statement made by Armenian PM in occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has expressed deep concern over the statement Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made during his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan on August 5, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The secretary general noted that this statement of the Armenian leadership and their actions in the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan disregard the basic international law principles, position of international community and undermine regional peace and security.

He referred to the provisions of the UN and OIC Charters for peaceful settlement of conflicts, the Helsinki Final Act and resolutions of the UN Security Council dated 1993, various OIC resolutions on the issue, and argued the Republic of Armenia to recommit to the peace negotiations with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council for peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az

News.Az