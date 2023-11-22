OIC Labour Center opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been inaugurated in Baku on the sidelines of the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers (ICLM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, News.Az reports.

The session began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the opening remarks by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev.

The minister noted that in April 2013, while receiving the heads of delegations from OIC member countries attending the 2nd OIC Labour Ministers in Baku, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev put forward an initiative to establish an OIC Labor Center with headquarters in Baku and the OIC member countries supported this initiative.

Speaking at the event, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Brahim Taha highlighted the importance of the newly-established OIC Labour Center in terms of expanding cooperation among the OIC Member states.

The activation of the OIC Labour Center will promote cooperation among OIC Member States in the areas of labor, employment, and social protection. The center will foster better coordination of activities in the field of labor among OIC member countries, improvement of working conditions, strengthening of social partnership, ensuring decent work, as well as expansion of employment opportunities and formation of a sustainable social security system.

News.Az