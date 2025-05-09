Oil prices climb as US-China trade talks loom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil extended gains as the market turned its attention to trade talks between the US and China this weekend, after President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the UK.

Brent climbed toward $64 a barrel, following a 2.8% gain in the previous session, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The Trump administration is weighing a dramatic reduction of tariffs on China to de-escalate tensions and temper the economic pain both countries are already starting to feel.

Crude has tumbled from a mid-January peak on concerns tariffs will dent economic growth, while OPEC+ moved to revive idled production. Measured optimism on trade negotiations has helped prices recover some ground after starting the week near their lowest since 2021.

“There is renewed trade optimism across financial markets, including oil, following yesterday’s signing of the first UK–US trade agreement,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management. “There is strong support for oil prices in the $60–$64 range.”

Still, while the US president hailed the pact with the UK as historic, specifics of the deal indicated it fell short of the “full and comprehensive” agreement he had promised. And even though Trump said negotiations with China would result in tangible progress, Beijing reiterated on Thursday its call for the US to cancel tariffs ahead of talks.

The US, meanwhile, sanctioned a third so-called teapot refinery in China — along with port terminal operators, vessels and individuals — for allegedly facilitating the trade of Iranian crude. Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group was the main target of the action.

The UK also plans to sanction as many as 100 tankers that it says are part of the shadow fleet helping Russia move its oil. The measures, which target ships carrying more than $24 billion worth of cargo since the start of last year, will be announced later Friday.

News.Az