Ombudsman appeals to ICRC regarding Azerbaijani held captive in Armenia
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova has appealed to head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku Office, Elena Ajmone Sessera regarding Elvin Ibrahimov, currently held captive in Armenia.
The Ombudsman's Office told Report that an Azerbaijani citizen, the resident of Yukhari Salahli village of Gazakh region, Ibrahimov Elvin Arif
According to Article 3 of the Geneva Convention 1949, people not involved directly in the hostilities cannot be taken hostages and must be repatriated to their country of origin.
But, regretfully, the Armenian side again violated the norms and principles of international law, took hostages, and did not take any measures to return the person with the disability to his home country.
