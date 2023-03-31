Ombudsperson stresses need to convey to world community 1918 genocide committed against Azerbaijanis

Ombudsperson stresses need to convey to world community 1918 genocide committed against Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to convey to the world community the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis in March 1918, the country’s human rights commissioner (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists during her visit to the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex, Ombudsperson Aliyeva said today marks March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

She noted that no political assessment of the 1918 genocide was given until National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power.

“On March 26, 1998, Heydar Aliyev signed a decree proclaiming 31 March as the ‘Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis’. Thus, an adequate political assessment of these bloodiest events was given,” the ombudsperson said.

Aliyeva underscored the need to highlight Azerbaijan’s realities both on regional and global scales.

News.Az