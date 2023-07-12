Armenia once again fires on Azerbaijan's Army positions in direction Lachin and Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 12, from 13:50 to 17:00 units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the directions of the settlements of Gyzyldjig of Garakils district and Yukhary Shorja of Basarkechar district, intermittently fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the directions of the settlements of Minkend of Lachin district and Mollabayramly of Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate retaliatory measures in all these areas.

News.Az