One migrant dead, dozens rescued as boat sinks in English Channel

One irregular migrant died and 61 others were rescued after a boat carrying 62 people sank while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The irregular migrant died when the boat carrying 62 migrants sank off the coast of Pas-de-Calais, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

French authorities rescued 61 irregular migrants, it added.

The broadcaster reported that at least 12 migrants had died while attempting to cross the English Channel since the beginning of the year.

