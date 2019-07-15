One of injured during accident in Palace of Shaki Khans died

One of the injured during the accident in Shaki died, the Health Ministry told APA.

Khatira Agamaliyeva, died in the Sheki Central District Hospital despite the efforts of the doctors.

The treatment of other wounded continues.

On July 14, at about 12 o'clock in the Palace of Sheki Khans, as a result of a sudden break and fell down of the branch of Khan Plane tree, planted in 1530, tourists in the courtyard of the palace were injured.

19 people were taken to Sheki Central District Hospital with various injuries.

