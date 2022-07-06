OPEC Secretary-General passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo died at the age of 63, Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Tele Trader.

"We lost our esteemed Dr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC, and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly," Kyari stated.

News.Az