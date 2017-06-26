‘Open Doors Day’ held in Azerbaijani Armed Forces - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of June 26 – the Day of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, ‘Open Doors Day’ for family members and closed ones of soldiers, as well as festive events w

The events were held under the instruction of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry’s press service told APA.

Meetings held with parents in various military units with the participation of senior military officials and issues they were interested in were discussed.

Representatives of the public and media viewed housing and living conditions in military units, administrative buildings, barracks canteens, and also took part in concert programs and other cultural events.

News.Az

