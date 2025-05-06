OpenAI to acquire startup Windsurf for $3 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has agreed to buy Windsurf, an artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool formerly known as Codeium, for about $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal has not yet closed, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

OpenAI and Windsurf declined to comment.

The acquisition could help OpenAI take on rising competition in the market for AI-driven coding assistants — systems capable of tasks like writing code based on natural language prompting. Bloomberg News previously reported that the two companies were in discussions about an acquisition.

Windsurf, formally called Exafunction Inc., had recently been in talks with investors including Kleiner Perkins and General Catalyst to raise funding at a $3 billion valuation. The company was valued at $1.25 billion in a deal led by General Catalyst last year.

OpenAI rival Anthropic and Microsoft Corp.-owned Github both offer AI tools for programmers. Investors have also poured money into a new crop of startups offering similar tools, including Anysphere, the startup behind Cursor.

OpenAI recently finalized a $40 billion financing led by SoftBank Group Corp., which values the company at $300 billion. On Monday, OpenAI said it was walking back plans to restructure as a more conventional for-profit business after facing public pushback.

News.Az