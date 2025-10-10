Yandex metrika counter

OSCE chair to visit Azerbaijan next week

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan as part of her trip to the South Caucasus next week.

“The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, will visit Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia from 13 to 15 October for meetings with high-level government officials, as well as representatives of civil society and think tanks,” the organization said in a press release, News.Az reports.

The agenda includes, among other items, the progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, with particular attention to the conclusion of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures, the press release said.


