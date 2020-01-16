OSCE discloses list of its long-term observation mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official website of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has disclosed the composition of its long-term observation mission to monitor the election process in the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9 in Azerbaijan, Secki-2020.az reports.

According to the organization’s website, the list includes 26 observers from Albania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK.

The mission consists of a core team of 12 experts. 350 short-term observers will also monitor proceedings on election day.

News.Az

