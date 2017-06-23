OSCE monitoring of LoC ends without incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on June 23.

The monitoring will be carried out under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near the Tapgaragoyunlu village of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

News.Az

