Yandex metrika counter

OSCE monitoring of LoC ends without incident

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE monitoring of LoC ends without incident

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on June 23.

The monitoring will be carried out under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near the Tapgaragoyunlu village of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      