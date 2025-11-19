OSCE PA president hails historic Azerbaijan–Armenia Washington agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, has praised the historic 8 August Washington agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Speaking at a meeting in Istanbul during the OSCE PA’s autumn session on 17–19 November, with the head of Azerbaijan’s delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Gaya Mammadov, Pons expressed support for the ongoing bilateral process between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the OSCE PA’s agenda and its future activities.

News.Az