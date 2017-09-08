OSCE PA Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
- 08 Sep 2017 16:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 125167
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/osce-pa-special-representative-for-south-caucasus-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
The special representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Christian Vigenin, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan in late September, APA reports citing to the OSCE website.
The program of the visit is not disclosed.
At the moment the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
News.Az