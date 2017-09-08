Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

The special representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Christian Vigenin, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan in late September, APA reports citing to the OSCE website.

The program of the visit is not disclosed.

At the moment the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

News.Az


