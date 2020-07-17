OSCE PA urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to engage in substantive negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli said he is closely following the situation along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and has been in contact this week with the countries’ OSCE PA delegations and relevant international actors.

Tsereteli urged both sides to urgently de-escalate and to engage in substantive negotiations.

He noted that these incidents constitute the gravest ceasefire violations since 2016.

“This week’s armed clashes are a serious escalation of the conflict and could threaten the peace negotiations that have taken place under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Tsereteli said. “I encourage the sides to make use of all tools of de-escalation, including existing direct communication channels as well as informal channels of communication offered by the OSCE PA.”

Tsereteli expressed the PA’s full support for the Minsk Process, including the work of the Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, and recalled UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s recent call for a global ceasefire in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az