OSCE representatives visit Azerbaijani Milli Majlis

First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament’s Legal Policy and State Building Committee Ali Huseynli has met with representatives of the Needs Assessment Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Martina Barker Ciganikova and Goran Petrov, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Ali Huseynli highlighted the new political milieu in the country, its impact on legislation, the newly adopted laws "On Media" and "On Political Parties". He underlined that early presidential elections was a historical necessity.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the OSCE-ODIHR, Ali Huseynli pointed out that the Electoral Code was adopted in Azerbaijan more than 20 years ago. He noted that Azerbaijan currently owns a professional election administration, adding that the elections for the first time would be held across the entire sovereign territory of independent Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the meeting, OSCE-ODIHR representative Goran Petrov underscored that the purpose of the visit was to submit a report on the pre-election situation and the election environment in the country.

The first deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis then responded to questions from ODHIR representatives about the election process and legislation.

News.Az