OSCE to hold monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise today on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

