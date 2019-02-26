OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, is expected to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Feb. 27, in the direction of Aghdam district, the Defense Ministry reported Feb. 26.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

