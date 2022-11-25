Over 350 people already awarded scholarships to study abroad under State Program: Minister

The State Program for the education of Azerbaijani youth abroad is being implemented successfully, the country’s Minister of Science and Education said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing, Minister Emin Amrullayev said some 353 people have already been awarded scholarships to study in the world’s most prestigious universities under the State Program.

He noted that registration for the State Program began in early November.

“The State Program was announced in May this year. We plan to award scholarships for study only in the listed universities. In general, the State Program covers 4,126 new programs for 186 universities,” Minister Amrullayev added.

