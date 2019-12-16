Over 40 flights cancelled at Beijing Int'l Airport over continued snowfall

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 40 flights were cancelled on Monday at Beijing Capital International Airport due to heavy snowfall that has plagued the Chinese capital since Sunday, the airport's administration said in a statement.

According to a statement by the airport, snowy weather conditions have also been aggravated by heavy fog. The city's meteorological department has already issued a warning that in different areas of the city visibility might be limited to 500 metres (1,640 feet).

On Monday, 1,328 flights are expected to depart the facility and carry more than 213,000 people. As of 23:00 GMT Sunday, 149 flights had been carried out and 42 were cancelled.

The airport has engaged 400 employees and 67 specialised vehicles for removal of snow and ice, according to the statement.

Beijing Capital International Airport is the world’s second busiest airport, according to National Geographic.

News.Az

