Over AZN 5 mln allocated for road construction in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu

Over AZN 5 mln allocated for road construction in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for the construction of the Chaparli-Kandoba-Jalayir highway in the country’s Agsu

According to the order, 5.8 million manats were allocated to Azeravtoyol OJSC for the completion of the construction of the Chaparli-Kandoba-Jalayir highway connecting eight settlements inhabited by nearly 8,000 people.  

The Finance Ministry is assigned to provide the appropriate amount of funding. 

News.Az


