Over AZN 5 mln allocated for road construction in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu
- 17 Aug 2017 15:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124543
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/over-azn-5-mln-allocated-for-road-construction-in-azerbaijans-aghsu Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for the construction of the Chaparli-Kandoba-Jalayir highway in the country’s Agsu
According to the order, 5.8 million manats were allocated to Azeravtoyol OJSC for the completion of the construction of the Chaparli-Kandoba-Jalayir highway connecting eight settlements inhabited by nearly 8,000 people.
The Finance Ministry is assigned to provide the appropriate amount of funding.
News.Az