Overnight Russian strikes kill four, wound dozens across Ukraine

At least four people were killed and over 30 others injured as Russia launched a new wave of overnight attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions, officials reported Monday morning.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Services confirmed that two of the fatalities occurred in the eastern Sumy region, one in the southern Odesa region, and another in Kherson, where a local governor reported the death of a man, News.Az reports, citing TRT Global.

The strikes left more than 30 civilians wounded, with the highest number of injuries reported in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk. In Kyiv, Russian drones struck several buildings, but no casualties were reported, according to the capital’s mayor.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted 91 Ukrainian drones overnight, including eight over the Moscow region and dozens more near the Ukrainian border.

The overnight strikes follow Russia’s largest drone and missile barrage on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. That attack, launched on Friday, involved more than 530 drones and killed at least two people in Kyiv.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to rise as both sides escalate their aerial campaigns.

