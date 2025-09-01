Pakistan, Armenia formally establish diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Armenia have formally established diplomatic relations, the Foreign Office of Pakistan announced in a statement.

According to the FO today, Islamabad and Yerevan formally established diplomatic relations by exchanging a joint communique in Tianjin, on the sidelines of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“Marking a historic step forward, both the leaders [Dar and Mirzoyan] affirmed their commitment to the principles and objectives of [the] United Nations Charter and discussed possible avenues of cooperation, including economy, education, culture, and tourism,” the FO statement read.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to work closely with each other at bilateral and multilateral fora, to achieve their shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity for the peoples of their two countries.”

In a post on X, Dar wrote that he was pleased to sign the joint communique with his Armenian counterpart and echoed the FO’s remarks on affirming their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter.

