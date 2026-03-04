Pakistan Army destroys 50 militant posts along border - VIDEO
The Pakistan Army announced it destroyed 50 posts belonging to the Afghan Taliban, Fitna Al Khwarij, and Fita Al Hindostan along the border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Pakistan Army launched a large-scale counteroffensive operations over last night in several areas of Balochistan, along the Pakistan–Afghanistan International Border.— The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 4, 2026
More than 50 locations across multiple sectors were engaged, involving coordinated use of heavy and advanced… pic.twitter.com/lgVEgHwZdT
#OperationGhazabLilHaqq #PakistanArmy destroyed 50 posts of Afghan Taliban, Fitna Al Khwarij and Fita Al Hindostan @OfficialDGISPR #RadioPakistan #News pic.twitter.com/2PQ2qKEwA1— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 4, 2026
The operations targeted militant strongholds and supply points, aiming to curb cross-border attacks and secure Pakistan’s frontier regions.
By Aysel Mammadzada