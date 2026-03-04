Pakistan Army destroys 50 militant posts along border - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Army announced it destroyed 50 posts belonging to the Afghan Taliban, Fitna Al Khwarij, and Fita Al Hindostan along the border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Pakistan Army launched a large-scale counteroffensive operations over last night in several areas of Balochistan, along the Pakistan–Afghanistan International Border.



More than 50 locations across multiple sectors were engaged, involving coordinated use of heavy and advanced… pic.twitter.com/lgVEgHwZdT — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 4, 2026

The operations targeted militant strongholds and supply points, aiming to curb cross-border attacks and secure Pakistan’s frontier regions.

News.Az