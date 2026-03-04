Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan Army destroys 50 militant posts along border - VIDEO

  • Politics
Photo: Getty Images

The Pakistan Army announced it destroyed 50 posts belonging to the Afghan Taliban, Fitna Al Khwarij, and Fita Al Hindostan along the border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The operations targeted militant strongholds and supply points, aiming to curb cross-border attacks and secure Pakistan’s frontier regions.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

